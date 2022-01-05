In a huge spike, Odisha reports 1216 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 1216 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 187 are between the age of 0-18 years.
Covid-19 Report For 4th Jan
New Positive Cases: 1216
Of which 0-18 years: 187
In quarantine: 710
Local contacts: 506
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 6
2. Balasore: 2
3. Bargarh: 21
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 14
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 80
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 4
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 9
12. Jagatsinghpur: 13
13. Jajpur: 47
14. Jharsuguda: 33
15. Kalahandi: 4
16. Kendrapada: 9
17. Keonjhar: 25
18. Khurda: 456
19. Koraput: 3
20. Mayurbhanj: 40
21. Nawarangpur: 13
22. Nayagarh: 3
23. Nuapada: 2
24. Puri: 30
25. Rayagada: 8
26. Sambalpur: 99
27. Sonepur: 3
28. Sundargarh: 166
29. State Pool: 110
As per data:
New recoveries: 121
Cumulative tested: 25821697
Positive: 1057876
Recovered: 1045376
Active cases: 3981