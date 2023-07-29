Countdown Starts For Launch Of Singapore’s Earth Observation Satellite

Sriharikota: The countdown for the launch of an earth observation satellite along with six co-passenger satellites in a dedicated commercial mission onboard a PSLV rocket commenced here on Saturday, ISRO said.

After the much-awaited launch of Chandrayaan 3 this month, Bengaluru-headquartered space agency is set for the launch of PSLV-C56 to place Singapore’s DS-SAR, a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite, along with six co-passenger satellites on July 30.

The 44.4 meter tall rocket is scheduled for a lift off at 6.30 am from the first launch pad at this spaceport situated about 135 km from here.

PSLV-C56 is a dedicated mission of NewSpace India Ltd, which is the commercial arm of ISRO.

Sunday’s mission follows the PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 mission, which was successfully launched in April to cater to customers in Singapore by the Indian space agency.

“PSLV-C56/DS-SAR Mission: The countdown leading to the launch on July 30, 2023, at 06.30 hrs has commenced,” ISRO said in an update today.

The 360 kg DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering, Singapore. On deployment, the satellite would be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore.

ISRO said its trusted workhorse PSLV, for its ability to successfully place the satellites into the intended orbit, is on the 58th flight and the 17th vehicle with Core Alone Configuration.

DS-SAR will carry a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries. This allows the satellite to provide all weather day and night coverage, and is capable of imaging at 1 metre-resolution at full polarimetry.

The co-passengers are VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite, ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite SCOOB-II, a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban & remote locations. Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit. ORB-12 STRIDER, satellite is developed under an International collaboration.