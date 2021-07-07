Hockey Legend Keshav Chandra Datt Passes Away

New Delhi: Hockey legend Keshav Chandra Datt breathed his last at his residence on Wednesday due to health-related complications. He was 95.

According to reports, the former centre halfback died around 12.30 AM at his residence in Santoshpur, Kolkata.

Born on December 29, 1925, in Lahore, Datt was part of India’s historic feat at the 1948 Olympics where they beat home team Britain 4-0 at the Wembley Stadium in London to win the first gold post Independence.

Before the 1948 Olympics, Datt had toured East Africa under the leadership of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand in 1947.

Datt was also part of the Indian team at 1952 Helsinki Games, where they beat Netherlands 6-1 in the summit clash to become the Olympic champions for the fifth consecutive time.