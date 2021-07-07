Man Held For Killing Father In Kendrapara

Kendrapara: Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his father at Adanga Mallikeswarpur village under Derabish police limits of Kendrapara district.

The deceased has been identified as Alekh Chandra Bhadra (70).

As per villagers, the father-son duo got into a heated argument over a family dispute on Monday. Thereafter, Alekh went missing on Monday.

Later, his body was recovered from a locked house. On being informed, Kendrapara police rushed to the spot and seized the body for post-mortem after arresting the accused.