Rain & Thunderstorm Alert Issued For 6 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here today issued rain and thunderstorm alert for six districts of Odisha.

As per the latest bulletin by the MeT department, light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain is likely to affect some parts of the district of Angul, Dhenkanal, Kendrapada, Jagatsingpur, Kandhamal and Puri within next three hours.

Following this, people of these districts have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strike.