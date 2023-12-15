Here’s let’s have a look at the top 5 iconic performances of Salman Khan

Salman Khan is undeniably one of the biggest stars in the nation. The pied piper of the box office has established several records that remain unbroken, and one among them is that he is the only Indian Superstar who delivered consecutive 17 films in the 100 crore club at the box office. Besides being the Box Office Emperor, Salman Khan has delivered some iconic performances that have etched a different place in the hearts of audiences. Here, let’s have a look at the iconic performances of Salman Khan that audiences can’t get over:

1)Bajrangi Bhaijaan

In the list of iconic performances by Salman Khan, his flawless performance as Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi in the blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan is among his highly appreciated performances. Salman puts on a polished, luminous performance in the film, where audiences get to see the new Salman Khan on-screen. The innocence, honesty, and charm of Khan as Pawan won over, and the magic of it, have still fainted from everyone’s memory. The film is hailed as the career-best performance by Salman Khan.

2)Tiger 3

The character of Tiger and Salman Khan’s persona go hand in hand. The superstar of the masses pulls out one of the best performances in the recently released Diwali blockbuster Tiger 3 film, and from his walking attitude, performance, swag, and charisma, he gave his soul to the character of Tiger. The audiences also praised the performance of the superstar, and the film went on to earn more than 500 crores at the worldwide box office.

3)Wanted

Wanted is among those films from which Salman Khan brought the mass genre into existence in Indian cinema. Salman Khan gave a no-nonsense, intense, and honest performance in the role of Rajveer Shekhawat, aka Radhe, in the film, and his performance was the soul of the film, which audiences still resonate with.

4)Sultan

Salman Khan’s performance in Sultan is among his high-volume speaking performances where Salman Khan surrendered himself to the titular character of Sultan. He did rigorous preparation for the film and transformed himself completely into the skin of the character in such a realistic way that he made us forget that we were watching the superstar Salman Khan on screen.

5) Bharat

Salman Khan’s performance in Bharat is considered one of his most mature performances in recent times. The film tells the journey of Salman’s character, and he fits himself accurately into the character. From the intensity to the emotional quotient, Salman puts the actor in his place in the film and delivers an iconic performance.