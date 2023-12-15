Selena Gomez Shares Romantic Pics with Boyfriend Benny Blanco

New York: Selena Gomez’s relationship with Benny Blanco continues to make headlines, the singer shared a bunch of pictures from their recent trip to New York. Selena and Benny kissed in one of the candid pictures she posed on Instagram on Friday. Benny also hugged Selena in one of the group photos she shared along with the caption, “New York, my favourite moments with you this week (white heart emoji).

In the first picture Selena shared a glimpse of her bestie, singer Taylor Swift’s birthday celebrations. The two laughed looking at each other with a birthday cake with lots of candles on the table in front of them.

One of the photos showed Selena catching an episode of How I Met Your Mother, with only her legs and screen visible. Selena also shared a picture of New York’s famous skyline and a photo of herself posing with her friends. There was also a happy photo of Selena from her morning coffee run at a New York cafe.