Heavy showers cripple life in Balasore town, nearby areas

Balasore: Incessant rain in the catchment areas of Subarnarekha river system and Mahanadi river tributaries has trigged the fear of flood in Balasore district.

Due to heavy showers, waterlogging occurred in Balasore town & nearby areas. The shop owners had a tough time retrieving the goods with knee-deep water flooding their stores.

Reportedly, Gudipada, Chandamari Padia, Arada Bazar, and Chuna Bhati have been inundated.

On the other hand, Jalaka River passing through the district is flowing above danger mark, while water levels of Budhabalanga & Subarnarekha below danger mark.