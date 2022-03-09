Happy Birthday Min Yoongi! Here’s the Best of BTS Suga’s Solo Songs

Seoul: Today (9th March) is the birthday of Min Yoongi, aka Suga, the multi-talented member of BTS. He is the rapper and producer of the group. Many songs in the band’s discography are credited to his name. Suga is known as ‘The Hand of Midas’; for any song he touches becomes a hit.

Some of his best songs are:

“Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life” (HYYH Pt.1)

It is known that Suga is a huge basketball fan. In fact, his stage name comes from it. He uses the sport as a metaphor to talk about life’s hardships and struggles.

“Intro: Never Mind” (HYYH Pt.2)

Being in charge of the intros for the HYYH series, Suga gave us another beautiful track. JHope and RM are there too, but they only sing a bit of the chorus part. Suga’s rap skills shine well in this song.

“Agust D” (Album)

Yoongi released his first mixtape under the alias, ‘Agust D.’ The songs bring you a raw side of the rapper as he does not hold back from talking about his mental struggles. The ten tracks will take you on a retrospective journey while giving a deeper insight into his life.

“First Love” (WINGS)

Music has been a big part of Yoongi’s life. In his early childhood days, playing the piano is what gave him comfort, provided him with an escape from the world. The start of his career was filled with hurdles, but the music was always by his side.

“Trivia: Seesaw” (Love Yourself: Answer)

Suga is all about metaphors and symbolism, as this time, he raps about a complex relationship by comparing it to a seesaw.

“Interlude: Shadow” (Map of The Soul: 7)

After years of struggle, BTS has achieved more than what they aimed for. But being on top can be scary. Suga says that he is constantly worried and afraid of losing everything. As someone so famous, he feels every second of his life is being monitored. It’s a super-powerful track.

“D-2” (Album)

This mixtape shows his growth as a rapper and as a person. The lyrics are proof of it. As always, he keeps it real, but this time, we see an evident change in him. Suga has learnt to live life more freely. The fear of losing everything persists, but he doesn’t let it come in his way of happiness.