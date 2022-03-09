Odisha reports 128 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 128 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 25 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 8th March

New positive Cases: 128

Of which 0-18 years: 25

In quarantine: 75

Local contacts: 53

District-wise breakout:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 9

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 2

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 18

11. Ganjam: 3

12. Jagatsinghpur: 1

13. Jajpur: 4

14. Jharsuguda: 3

15. Kalahandi: 1

16. Kandhamal: 1

17. Kendrapada: 1

18. Khurda: 16

19. Koraput: 2

20. Mayurbhanj: 11

21. Nawarangpur: 14

22. Nuapada: 1

23. Sambalpur: 9

24. Sundargarh: 12

25. State Pool: 3

As per data:

New recoveries: 213

Cumulative tested: 29686536

Positive: 1286245

Recovered: 1275980

Active cases: 1110