Odisha reports 128 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 128 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 25 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 8th March
New positive Cases: 128
Of which 0-18 years: 25
In quarantine: 75
Local contacts: 53
District-wise breakout:
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 7
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 9
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 2
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 18
11. Ganjam: 3
12. Jagatsinghpur: 1
13. Jajpur: 4
14. Jharsuguda: 3
15. Kalahandi: 1
16. Kandhamal: 1
17. Kendrapada: 1
18. Khurda: 16
19. Koraput: 2
20. Mayurbhanj: 11
21. Nawarangpur: 14
22. Nuapada: 1
23. Sambalpur: 9
24. Sundargarh: 12
25. State Pool: 3
As per data:
New recoveries: 213
Cumulative tested: 29686536
Positive: 1286245
Recovered: 1275980
Active cases: 1110