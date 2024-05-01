GST collections breach landmark milestone of ₹2 lakh crore
Gross Revenue Records 12.4% y-o-y growth
New Delhi: The Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections hit a record high in April 2024 at ₹2.10 lakh crore. This represents a significant 12.4% year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 13.4%) and imports (up 8.3%).
After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for April 2024 stands at ₹1.92 lakh crore, reflecting an impressive 17.1% growth compared to last year.
Positive Performance Across Components:
Breakdown of April 2024 Collections:
- Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST): ₹43,846 crore;
- State Goods and Services Tax (SGST): ₹53,538 crore;
- Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST): ₹99,623 crore, including ₹37,826 crore collected on imported goods;
- Cess: ₹13,260 crore, including ₹1,008 crore collected on imported goods.
Inter-Governmental Settlement: In April 2024, the central government settled ₹50,307 crore to CGST and ₹41,600 crore to SGST from the IGST collected. This translates to a total revenue of ₹94,153 crore for CGST and ₹95,138 crore for SGST for April 2024 after regular settlement.
The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. Table-1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during April 2024 as compared to April 2023. Table 2 shows the state-wise figures of post-settlement GST revenue of each State for April 2024.
Chart: Trends in GST Collection
Table 1: State-wise growth of GST Revenues during April, 2024
|State/UT
|Apr-23
|Apr-24
|Growth (%)
|Jammu and Kashmir
|803
|789
|-2%
|Himachal Pradesh
|957
|1,015
|6%
|Punjab
|2,316
|2,796
|21%
|Chandigarh
|255
|313
|23%
|Uttarakhand
|2,148
|2,239
|4%
|Haryana
|10,035
|12,168
|21%
|Delhi
|6,320
|7,772
|23%
|Rajasthan
|4,785
|5,558
|16%
|Uttar Pradesh
|10,320
|12,290
|19%
|Bihar
|1,625
|1,992
|23%
|Sikkim
|426
|403
|-5%
|Arunachal Pradesh
|238
|200
|-16%
|Nagaland
|88
|86
|-3%
|Manipur
|91
|104
|15%
|Mizoram
|71
|108
|52%
|Tripura
|133
|161
|20%
|Meghalaya
|239
|234
|-2%
|Assam
|1,513
|1,895
|25%
|West Bengal
|6,447
|7,293
|13%
|Jharkhand
|3,701
|3,829
|3%
|Odisha
|5,036
|5,902
|17%
|Chhattisgarh
|3,508
|4,001
|14%
|Madhya Pradesh
|4,267
|4,728
|11%
|Gujarat
|11,721
|13,301
|13%
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|399
|447
|12%
|Maharashtra
|33,196
|37,671
|13%
|Karnataka
|14,593
|15,978
|9%
|Goa
|620
|765
|23%
|Lakshadweep
|3
|1
|-57%
|Kerala
|3,010
|3,272
|9%
|Tamil Nadu
|11,559
|12,210
|6%
|Puducherry
|218
|247
|13%
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|92
|65
|-30%
|Telangana
|5,622
|6,236
|11%
|Andhra Pradesh
|4,329
|4,850
|12%
|Ladakh
|68
|70
|3%
|Other Territory
|220
|225
|2%
|Center Jurisdiction
|187
|221
|18%
|Grand Total
|1,51,162
|1,71,433
|13%
Table-2: SGST & SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs
April (Rs. in crore)
|Pre-Settlement SGST
|Post-Settlement SGST
|State/UT
|Apr-23
|Apr-24
|Growth
|Apr-23
|Apr-24
|Growth
|Jammu and Kashmir
|394
|362
|-8%
|918
|953
|4%
|Himachal Pradesh
|301
|303
|1%
|622
|666
|7%
|Punjab
|860
|999
|16%
|2,090
|2,216
|6%
|Chandigarh
|63
|75
|20%
|214
|227
|6%
|Uttarakhand
|554
|636
|15%
|856
|917
|7%
|Haryana
|1,871
|2,172
|16%
|3,442
|3,865
|12%
|Delhi
|1,638
|2,027
|24%
|3,313
|4,093
|24%
|Rajasthan
|1,741
|1,889
|9%
|3,896
|3,967
|2%
|Uttar Pradesh
|3,476
|4,121
|19%
|7,616
|8,494
|12%
|Bihar
|796
|951
|19%
|2,345
|2,688
|15%
|Sikkim
|110
|69
|-37%
|170
|149
|-12%
|Arunachal Pradesh
|122
|101
|-17%
|252
|234
|-7%
|Nagaland
|36
|41
|14%
|107
|111
|4%
|Manipur
|50
|53
|6%
|164
|133
|-19%
|Mizoram
|41
|59
|46%
|108
|132
|22%
|Tripura
|70
|80
|14%
|164
|198
|21%
|Meghalaya
|69
|76
|9%
|162
|190
|17%
|Assam
|608
|735
|21%
|1,421
|1,570
|10%
|West Bengal
|2,416
|2,640
|9%
|3,987
|4,434
|11%
|Jharkhand
|952
|934
|-2%
|1,202
|1,386
|15%
|Odisha
|1,660
|2,082
|25%
|2,359
|2,996
|27%
|Chhattisgarh
|880
|929
|6%
|1,372
|1,491
|9%
|Madhya Pradesh
|1,287
|1,520
|18%
|2,865
|3,713
|30%
|Gujarat
|4,065
|4,538
|12%
|6,499
|7,077
|9%
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|62
|75
|22%
|122
|102
|-16%
|Maharashtra
|10,392
|11,729
|13%
|15,298
|16,959
|11%
|Karnataka
|4,298
|4,715
|10%
|7,391
|8,077
|9%
|Goa
|237
|283
|19%
|401
|445
|11%
|Lakshadweep
|1
|0
|-79%
|18
|5
|-73%
|Kerala
|1,366
|1,456
|7%
|2,986
|3,050
|2%
|Tamil Nadu
|3,682
|4,066
|10%
|5,878
|6,660
|13%
|Puducherry
|42
|54
|28%
|108
|129
|19%
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|46
|32
|-32%
|78
|88
|13%
|Telangana
|1,823
|2,063
|13%
|3,714
|4,036
|9%
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,348
|1,621
|20%
|3,093
|3,552
|15%
|Ladakh
|34
|36
|7%
|55
|61
|12%
|Other Territory
|22
|16
|-26%
|86
|77
|-10%
|Grand Total
|47,412
|53,538
|13%
|85,371
|95,138
|11%
