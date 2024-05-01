GST collections
Business

GST collections breach landmark milestone of ₹2 lakh crore

Gross Revenue Records 12.4% y-o-y growth

By Yajati Keshari Rout
4

New Delhi: The Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections hit a record high in April 2024 at ₹2.10 lakh crore. This represents a significant 12.4% year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 13.4%) and imports (up 8.3%).

After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for April 2024 stands at ₹1.92 lakh crore, reflecting an impressive 17.1% growth compared to last year.

Positive Performance Across Components:

Breakdown of April 2024 Collections:

  • Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST): ₹43,846 crore;
  • State Goods and Services Tax (SGST): ₹53,538 crore;
  • Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST): ₹99,623 crore, including ₹37,826 crore collected on imported goods;
  • Cess: ₹13,260 crore, including ₹1,008 crore collected on imported goods.

Inter-Governmental Settlement: In April 2024, the central government settled ₹50,307 crore to CGST and ₹41,600 crore to SGST from the IGST collected. This translates to a total revenue of ₹94,153 crore for CGST and ₹95,138 crore for SGST for April 2024 after regular settlement.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. Table-1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during April 2024 as compared to April 2023. Table 2 shows the state-wise figures of post-settlement GST revenue of each State for April 2024.

Chart: Trends in GST Collection

Table 1: State-wise growth of GST Revenues during April, 2024

State/UT Apr-23 Apr-24 Growth (%)
Jammu and Kashmir 803 789 -2%
Himachal Pradesh  957       1,015 6%
Punjab 2,316      2,796 21%
Chandigarh  255 313 23%
Uttarakhand 2,148     2,239 4%
Haryana 10,035    12,168 21%
Delhi 6,320      7,772 23%
Rajasthan 4,785      5,558 16%
Uttar Pradesh 10,320   12,290 19%
Bihar 1,625      1,992 23%
Sikkim 426  403 -5%
Arunachal Pradesh 238  200 -16%
Nagaland    88  86 -3%
Manipur     91 104 15%
Mizoram     71 108 52%
Tripura  133 161 20%
Meghalaya 239  234 -2%
Assam  1,513      1,895 25%
West Bengal 6,447      7,293 13%
Jharkhand 3,701     3,829 3%
Odisha 5,036     5,902 17%
Chhattisgarh 3,508     4,001 14%
Madhya Pradesh 4,267      4,728 11%
Gujarat 11,721    13,301 13%
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 399 447 12%
Maharashtra 33,196    37,671 13%
Karnataka  14,593    15,978 9%
Goa 620 765 23%
Lakshadweep       3  1 -57%
Kerala 3,010      3,272 9%
Tamil Nadu 11,559    12,210 6%
Puducherry  218 247 13%
Andaman and Nicobar Islands    92  65 -30%
Telangana 5,622     6,236 11%
Andhra Pradesh 4,329     4,850 12%
Ladakh    68  70 3%
Other Territory 220 225 2%
Center Jurisdiction  187 221 18%
Grand Total      1,51,162   1,71,433 13%

 

Table-2: SGST & SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs

April (Rs. in crore)

  Pre-Settlement SGST Post-Settlement SGST
State/UT Apr-23 Apr-24 Growth Apr-23 Apr-24 Growth
Jammu and Kashmir     394     362 -8%     918     953 4%
Himachal Pradesh     301    303 1%     622     666 7%
Punjab    860     999 16%   2,090 2,216 6%
Chandigarh       63 75 20%     214     227 6%
Uttarakhand     554     636 15%     856      917 7%
Haryana  1,871  2,172 16% 3,442 3,865 12%
Delhi 1,638 2,027 24% 3,313   4,093 24%
Rajasthan  1,741 1,889 9% 3,896 3,967 2%
Uttar Pradesh 3,476  4,121 19%  7,616 8,494 12%
Bihar     796      951 19% 2,345 2,688 15%
Sikkim      110       69 -37%     170     149 -12%
Arunachal Pradesh     122      101 -17%     252     234 -7%
Nagaland       36 41 14%     107       111 4%
Manipur       50 53 6%     164     133 -19%
Mizoram 41 59 46%     108     132 22%
Tripura       70       80 14%     164     198 21%
Meghalaya       69 76 9%     162     190 17%
Assam    608     735 21%  1,421  1,570 10%
West Bengal 2,416   2,640 9% 3,987 4,434 11%
Jharkhand     952     934 -2% 1,202 1,386 15%
Odisha 1,660   2,082 25% 2,359 2,996 27%
Chhattisgarh    880     929 6%  1,372  1,491 9%
Madhya Pradesh  1,287 1,520 18% 2,865  3,713 30%
Gujarat 4,065 4,538 12% 6,499 7,077 9%
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu       62 75 22%     122     102 -16%
Maharashtra 10,392   11,729 13%  15,298  16,959 11%
Karnataka 4,298  4,715 10%  7,391 8,077 9%
Goa     237     283 19%     401     445 11%
Lakshadweep 1 0 -79% 18 5 -73%
Kerala 1,366  1,456 7% 2,986   3,050 2%
Tamil Nadu 3,682   4,066 10% 5,878   6,660 13%
Puducherry       42 54 28%     108     129 19%
Andaman and Nicobar Islands       46       32 -32% 78       88 13%
Telangana 1,823   2,063 13%  3,714   4,036 9%
Andhra Pradesh 1,348  1,621 20%   3,093 3,552 15%
Ladakh       34       36 7% 55 61 12%
Other Territory       22 16 -26%       86 77 -10%
Grand Total  47,412  53,538 13%  85,371  95,138 11%
Yajati Keshari Rout 1869 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking News