GST collections breach landmark milestone of ₹2 lakh crore

Breakdown of April 2024 Collections:

Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST): ₹43,846 crore;

State Goods and Services Tax (SGST): ₹53,538 crore;

Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST): ₹99,623 crore, including ₹37,826 crore collected on imported goods;

Cess: ₹13,260 crore, including ₹1,008 crore collected on imported goods.

Inter-Governmental Settlement: In April 2024, the central government settled ₹50,307 crore to CGST and ₹41,600 crore to SGST from the IGST collected. This translates to a total revenue of ₹94,153 crore for CGST and ₹95,138 crore for SGST for April 2024 after regular settlement.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. Table-1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during April 2024 as compared to April 2023. Table 2 shows the state-wise figures of post-settlement GST revenue of each State for April 2024.

Chart: Trends in GST Collection

Table 1: State-wise growth of GST Revenues during April, 2024

State/UT Apr-23 Apr-24 Growth (%) Jammu and Kashmir 803 789 -2% Himachal Pradesh 957 1,015 6% Punjab 2,316 2,796 21% Chandigarh 255 313 23% Uttarakhand 2,148 2,239 4% Haryana 10,035 12,168 21% Delhi 6,320 7,772 23% Rajasthan 4,785 5,558 16% Uttar Pradesh 10,320 12,290 19% Bihar 1,625 1,992 23% Sikkim 426 403 -5% Arunachal Pradesh 238 200 -16% Nagaland 88 86 -3% Manipur 91 104 15% Mizoram 71 108 52% Tripura 133 161 20% Meghalaya 239 234 -2% Assam 1,513 1,895 25% West Bengal 6,447 7,293 13% Jharkhand 3,701 3,829 3% Odisha 5,036 5,902 17% Chhattisgarh 3,508 4,001 14% Madhya Pradesh 4,267 4,728 11% Gujarat 11,721 13,301 13% Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 399 447 12% Maharashtra 33,196 37,671 13% Karnataka 14,593 15,978 9% Goa 620 765 23% Lakshadweep 3 1 -57% Kerala 3,010 3,272 9% Tamil Nadu 11,559 12,210 6% Puducherry 218 247 13% Andaman and Nicobar Islands 92 65 -30% Telangana 5,622 6,236 11% Andhra Pradesh 4,329 4,850 12% Ladakh 68 70 3% Other Territory 220 225 2% Center Jurisdiction 187 221 18% Grand Total 1,51,162 1,71,433 13%

Table-2: SGST & SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs

April (Rs. in crore)