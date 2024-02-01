Google says ‘Hello ji’ in special leap year post to welcome February

New Delhi: Google shared a very special post as 2024 entered its second month, February to celebrate this month having an extra day since 2024 is a leap year. Every four years, due to a mismatch between the Earth’s orbit and the calendar year, we get 29 days in February instead of 28 days.

“No one: leap year every 4 years: hello ji, kya haal chaal [Hi, how are you],” Google India tweeted and shared an image. The visual has a tagline that reads, “Here’s to ‘leap’ing into a month with an extra day”. The creative also shows a question and its answer written in a format representing Google’s search engine.

The question reads, “Why do we have a leap year every four years”. And the answer showcased is, “It takes approximately 365.25 days for Earth to orbit the Sun – a solar year. We usually round the days in a calendar year to 365. To make up for the missing partial day, we add one day to our calendar approximately every four years. That is a leap year”.