Gold Rate Falls In India: Check 22 Carat Price In Your City

New Delhi: Gold prices in India exhibited strength as they climbed upwards, defying earlier fluctuations within the week.

The initial rate for 10 grams of gold remained stable at about Rs 74,000. Pure gold (24-carat) was trading at around Rs 74,230 per 10 grams, whereas 22-carat gold was valued at approximately Rs 68,040.

Gold rate today in India: Retail gold price on April 22

Gold Rate Today in Bhubaneswar

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bhubaneswar is Rs. 68,040, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 74,230.

Gold Rate Today In Mumbai

Currently in Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 68,040, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 74,230.

Gold Rate Today In Delhi

As of April 22, 2024, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 68,200, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 74,380.

Check gold rates today in different cities on April 22, 2024; (In Rs/10 grams)