BJD Announces 7th List Of MLA Candidates For Odisha Assembly Polls

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal today released its 7th list of MLA candidates for the 2024 general elections.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced the names of six MLA Candidates in a televised message today.

BJD’s 6th list for Odisha assembly polls:-

Hindol- Mahesh Sahu

Raghunathpali- Archana Rekha Behera

Balikuda-Ersama – Sarada Prasanna Jena

Kaktpur- Tusharkanti Behera

Bangiriposhi–Ranjita Marndi

Bari–Biswa Ranjan Mallick