‘Go First’ gets DGCA nod to resume flight operation with conditions  

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday said it has approved Go First’s plan to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights, subject to certain conditions.

Budget carrier Go First, which stopped flying on May 3, is undergoing an insolvency resolution process. In a release, the aviation regulator said the airline’s resumption plan for operating 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights has been reviewed and accepted.

“Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedule by DGCA. Further, Go First has been directed to ensure compliance with all the applicable regulatory requirements, ensure continued airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations and subjecting every aircraft to a satisfactory handling flight prior to deployment for flight operations,” the aviation regulator’s notification stated.

“The acceptance is subject to the outcome of the writ petitions/ applications pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi & Hon’ble NCLT, Delhi,” it said.

‘Go First’ may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flights scheduled by DGCA, the release said. The regulator has also asked Go First to ensure compliance with all the applicable regulatory requirements and the continued airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations.

The airline’s Resolution Professional (RP) submitted the resumption plan to DGCA on June 28, and subsequently, the regulator conducted a special audit of the carrier’s facilities in Mumbai and Delhi. “DGCA has ensured that the findings of the special audit have been adequately addressed by Go First,” the release said, adding that the resumption plan was amended on July 15.

As per reports, the DGCA conducted a special audit of Go First’s facilities in Delhi and Mumbai earlier this month. The regulator found that the airline does not have adequate pilots and other technical staffers for the proposed scale of operations. While the cash-strapped airline wanted to fly to Leh and Thoise, the DGCA found that the airline does not have the required number of specially trained plots for these high-altitude flights.