Global Covid Caseload Crosses 484.9 Million

Washington: The global Covid caseload has topped 484.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.13 million and vaccinations to over 10.90 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 484,949,584 and 6,132,345, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,903,315,392.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 80,019,128 and 978,648, according to the CSSE.