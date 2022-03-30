Asst Executive Engineer of Rural Works Sub-Division in Nayagarh under Vigilance scanner

Nayagarh: An Assistant Executive Engineer of Rural Works Sub-Division in Nayagarh came under Vigilance scanner for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.

Reportedly, simultaneous searches were carried out by the officials of the anti-corruption wing at 6 places including his houses & office in Nayagarh, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

1. Rented residential house located at flat No 101, Basera Impression Plus, Patia, Bhubaneswar.

2. Paternal house located at Pinpur village, Babujunga, Kishorenagar, Cuttack.

3. One Single-storyed building at Alishabazar, Lalbag, Cuttack.

4. One double-storeyed building stands at Plot No 61/557, Gayatribihar, Jokalandi, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar.

5. Office room of Sahoo, located at RD Sub-Division Office, Nayagarh.

6. Residential house located at Nayagarh Town, Nayagarh.