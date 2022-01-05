Glenn Maxwell
Sport

Glenn Maxwell Tests Positive For Covid-19 

Melbourne: Star Australian player- Glenn Maxwell tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Maxwell is currently playing the Big Bash League 2021-22.  

As per a report by cricket.com.au, Maxwell’s positive test was confirmed on Wednesday morning through a rapid antigen test which he had taken following his side’s Melbourne derby against Renegades on Monday. 

Maxwell had led a depleted Melbourne Stars in their last two fixtures against Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades. 

