Glenn Maxwell Tests Positive For Covid-19 

Melbourne: Star Australian player- Glenn Maxwell tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Maxwell is currently playing the Big Bash League 2021-22.

As per a report by cricket.com.au, Maxwell’s positive test was confirmed on Wednesday morning through a rapid antigen test which he had taken following his side’s Melbourne derby against Renegades on Monday.

Maxwell had led a depleted Melbourne Stars in their last two fixtures against Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades.