GFI Artistic Gymnastics Selection Trials for Asian Games 2023 from tomorrow at Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: The Gymnastics Federation of India in association with the Sports & Youth Services Department, Odisha will host the Artistic Gymnastics Selection Trials at the Gymnastics Centre, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on July 11th and 12th, 2023.

This event marks a crucial milestone in identifying the top gymnasts who will represent India at the Asian Games 2023, as well as upcoming international tournaments.

A total of 50 talented athletes from across the nation will be participating in these trials, showcasing their exceptional skills, dedication, and determination to secure their place in the national squad. The trials promise to be an enthralling display of talent and athleticism.

Rakesh Patra, Tapan Mohanty, and Tapeswar Das from Odisha are set to participate in the trials with the aim of securing their positions in the core group of the Indian gymnastics team.

One of India’s most prominent gymnasts, Dipa Karmakar, will make her highly anticipated return to competitive action. As she takes part in the Asian Games selection trials, scheduled for July 11th and 12th, Dipa aims to demonstrate her unmatched prowess as a leading figure in the sport.

Another remarkable contender, Pranati Nayak, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics and clinched the bronze medal at the 2019 Asian Championships, exudes confidence in her ability to secure qualification in the all-around event. Her exemplary skills and unwavering determination make her a strong contender for a spot on the national team.

The women’s category will witness the participation of talented athletes such as Pranati Das and Protistha Samanta, who have shown great promise and continue to push boundaries with their performances. In the men’s category, notable names such as Rakesh Patra and Yogeshwar Singh will showcase their exceptional talent during the trials.

The head coach of the Odisha AM/NS Gymnastics High-Performance Centre, Ashok Kumar Mishra, expressed that the selection process involved 50 talented male and female gymnasts who have demonstrated impressive performances in recent international events, Senior National Championships, and National Games. Following the trials, a core group of 12 male and 12 female gymnasts will be selected to represent India in upcoming international events, including the Asian Games and World Cup.

The coach emphasized that this presents a golden opportunity for the gymnasts to secure their places in the core team, and he has high hopes that all three gymnasts from Odisha will excel in the trials and earn their positions in the core group. It will also serve as an inspiration for the promising gymnasts of Odisha to aim and train and be a part of the Indian squad someday.

Odisha, is providing all necessary support and world-class facilities at the Gymnastics Centre, Kalinga Stadium, which serves as the ideal venue for this prestigious event.

These trials not only mark a significant step towards forming a strong contingent for the Asian Games but also highlight the growing prominence of gymnastics in India.

The trials will also recognize and nurture exceptional talent, paving the way for the future of gymnastics in the country.