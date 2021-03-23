Germany to enter lockdown again to check coronavirus rise

Berlin: Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany will enter a strict shut down for five days over Easter to check the spike in coronavirus.

She said the decision was taken after marathon talks with regional leaders on the grave matter. Almost all shops will be closed during the five days and religious services will be moved online over Easter. Merkel said the situation is serious. Tougher restrictions are needed to halt the rise in coronavirus cases.

The leaders agreed to appeal urgently to all citizens to refrain from non-essential travel within the country and also abroad.

Europe’s biggest economy had begun easing restrictions, first reopening schools in late February, before allowing hairdressers and some shops to resume business in March. But Berlin and the federal states were forced to row back on relaxations this week as new infection numbers rose exponentially.