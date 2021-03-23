Covid Cases In Odisha
113 New Covid Cases Detected In Odisha

By PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar: As the pandemic Covid-19 is prevalent, the State added 113 new positive cases during the last 24 hours.

As per the daily update shared by the State I&PR Department on its official Twitter handle, out of the fresh cases, 67 are from Quarantine and 46 local contacts.

Covid-19 Report For 22nd March:

  • New Positive Cases: 113
  • In quarantine: 67
  • Local contacts: 46

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 5
  2. Balasore: 2
  3. Bargarh: 1
  4. Balangir: 3
  5. Boudh: 1
  6. Cuttack: 17
  7. Dhenkanal: 1
  8. Gajapati: 1
  9. Jagatsinghpur: 5
  10. Jajpur: 4
  11. Jharsuguda: 4
  12. Kalahandi: 7
  13. Kendrapada: 3
  14. Keonjhar: 2
  15. Khurda: 14
  16. Koraput: 1
  17. Mayurbhanj: 11
  18. Nuapada: 4
  19. Rayagada: 1
  20. Sambalpur: 3
  21. Sundargarh: 20
  22. State Pool: 3

As per data:

  • New recoveries: 82
  • Cumulative tested: 8835551
  • Positive: 339076
  • Recovered: 336206
  • Active cases: 898
