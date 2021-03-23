113 New Covid Cases Detected In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As the pandemic Covid-19 is prevalent, the State added 113 new positive cases during the last 24 hours.
As per the daily update shared by the State I&PR Department on its official Twitter handle, out of the fresh cases, 67 are from Quarantine and 46 local contacts.
Covid-19 Report For 22nd March:
- New Positive Cases: 113
- In quarantine: 67
- Local contacts: 46
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 5
- Balasore: 2
- Bargarh: 1
- Balangir: 3
- Boudh: 1
- Cuttack: 17
- Dhenkanal: 1
- Gajapati: 1
- Jagatsinghpur: 5
- Jajpur: 4
- Jharsuguda: 4
- Kalahandi: 7
- Kendrapada: 3
- Keonjhar: 2
- Khurda: 14
- Koraput: 1
- Mayurbhanj: 11
- Nuapada: 4
- Rayagada: 1
- Sambalpur: 3
- Sundargarh: 20
- State Pool: 3
As per data:
- New recoveries: 82
- Cumulative tested: 8835551
- Positive: 339076
- Recovered: 336206
- Active cases: 898