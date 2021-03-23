113 New Covid Cases Detected In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As the pandemic Covid-19 is prevalent, the State added 113 new positive cases during the last 24 hours.

As per the daily update shared by the State I&PR Department on its official Twitter handle, out of the fresh cases, 67 are from Quarantine and 46 local contacts.

Covid-19 Report For 22nd March:

New Positive Cases: 113

In quarantine: 67

Local contacts: 46

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 5 Balasore: 2 Bargarh: 1 Balangir: 3 Boudh: 1 Cuttack: 17 Dhenkanal: 1 Gajapati: 1 Jagatsinghpur: 5 Jajpur: 4 Jharsuguda: 4 Kalahandi: 7 Kendrapada: 3 Keonjhar: 2 Khurda: 14 Koraput: 1 Mayurbhanj: 11 Nuapada: 4 Rayagada: 1 Sambalpur: 3 Sundargarh: 20 State Pool: 3

As per data: