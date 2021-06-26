George Floyd’s Death: Cop Sentenced To 22.5 Years In Prison

The police officer who was convicted for killing George Floyd, a Black man, was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

The former Minneapolis police, Derek Chauvin, was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee, which led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the U.S. in generations.

The punishment handed out Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested.

With good behavior, Chauvin, 45, could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

Meanwhile, Chauvin broke his long courtroom silence Friday as he faced sentencing for the murder of George Floyd, offering condolences to Floyd’s family and saying he hopes more information coming out will give them “some peace of mind.”