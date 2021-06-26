Cuttack City Adds More 140 COVID-19 Positive Cases

Cuttack: As many as 140 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 140 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 24 are from Institutional Quarantine, 73 are from Home Quarantine and 43 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 76 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 37,550 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,392 are active cases while 36,067 persons have recovered and 91 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.