Ganjam: Elephant Carcass Found In Pannada Forest

Behrampur: The carcass of an elephant was recovered from Pannada Forest under Digapahandi Range here on Wednesday.

As per available information, locals spotted the pachyderm laying dead in the forest and immediately alerted the forest department about the same.

Upon receiving information, the forest personnel reached the spot and seized the carcass.

While the exact circumstances that led to the jumbo’s death remained unknown, officials are hopeful that the same will be revealed after autopsy.