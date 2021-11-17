India Reports 10,197 New COVID-19 Cases, 301 Deaths In Last 24-hr

New Delhi: India has reported 10,197 new COVID-19 cases, and 301 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

With the new cases, the country’s overall tally reached 3,44,66,598, while the number of active cases in the country declined to 1,28,555, the lowest in 527 days, according to data.

Similarly, India’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 4,64,153, the Health Ministry said.

The active cases now account for 0.37% cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 98.28%, the highest since March 2020, the Ministry said.