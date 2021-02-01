Ganja Smuggling In Malkangiri: 8 Including Home Guard Held; Cannabis Worth Rs 1 Cr Seized

Malkangiri: Eight persons including a home guard have been arrested and forwarded to the court on Monday on charges of ganja smuggling in Malkangiri district.

SDPO Anshuman Dwibedi informed that the accused persons were apprehended while smuggling a huge cache of cannabis laden in a tractor. Around 14.11 quintal of dry cannabis worth around Rs 1 crore has been seized along with the vehicle used for smuggling and five mobile phones from the possession of the accused persons.

On Sunday night, police personnel intercepted a tractor speeding away near MV 79 Police Station. During the search, the huge cache of cannabis was detected. In the meanwhile, the cops also intercepted a motorcyclist and a car which were following the ganja-laden vehicle.

Police said the ganja consignment was being smuggled to Bihar. Further investigation has been initiated in this regards.