Odisha: Class IX, XI students to attend classes from Feb 8

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Monday ordered the opening of schools for Class IX and XI students from February 8.

The School and Mass Education Department, in a notification, said that the regular classes of Class IX and XI will be held from February 8 to April 30.

The classes will be held from 8.30 am till 10.30 am and there will be three periods from Monday to Saturday. However, there will be no recess during the periods, the notification read.

There will be a Unit Test for class IX & XI students in the second week of march while the annual exam is likely to be held in the last week of April, it was learnt.

The schools have been asked to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the S&ME dept. Schools having hostels were also asked to adhere to COVID norms.