Game Se Prem By Red FM: Know The Remarkable Journey Of Racewalker Bhawna Jat

Know The Remarkable Journey Of Racewalker Bhawna Jat

Bhubaneswar: 24-year-old Bhawna Jat from a farmer’s family in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand region is an inspiration for any sports lover, who will be representing India in the 20km race walk event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Eyes brimming with enthusiasm and heart overflowing with passion, Bhawana has now become an Olympics medal hope for the country.

Fighting prejudices, financial constraints, and a biased mindset, Jat has been a champion all her life, winning against all odds since the beginning of her long, complicated journey from the tiny village of Kabra in Rajasthan.

Her hard work started showing results. While studying in the village school, Bhawna won a silver medal at a national event and soon more medals followed at various other competitions.

