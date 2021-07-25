Cuttack City COVID Update: 86 Positive Cases Detected, 97 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 86 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 86 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 21 are from Institutional Quarantine, 38 are from Home Quarantine and 27 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 97 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 40,207 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,236 are active cases while 38,880 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.