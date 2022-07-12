Fresh Police Complaint Lodged Against Mahua Moitra Over Kali Remarks

New Delhi: A fresh police complaint has been lodged against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra for her remarks on goddess Kali, on Tuesday.

The complaint has been filed by a Hindu rights organisation called Singha Bahini at Amherst Street police station.

Earlier, Moitra had stated that her remarks had no connection to the ongoing row about a documentary film poster showing Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette.

“I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kaali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara,” Moitra had tweeted.

Worth mentioning, four complaints against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha Member of Parliament for her alleged objectionable remarks have been clubbed to form a single First information Report (FIR) in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district.