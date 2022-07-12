Koffee With Karan 7: Sara Ali Khan wants to date Vijay Deverakonda, asks Janhvi if she likes him too

Mumbai: The second episode of Koffee With Karan 7 will feature Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor together.

The video, shared by Karan Johar on Instagram, begins with Karan asking Sara and Janhvi about the inception of their friendship. “So many people have actually told us this that you’ll bring out an obscene side to each other,” Janhvi explains in the video.

Karan then prompts Sara to name an actor she wants to date, seemingly poking fun at the time she confessed she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan. The actress this time refused to name a star. However, upon much insisting from Karan, Sara names Liger star Vijay Deverakonda. Her answer leaves Janhvi in splits. When Karan points out that Janhvi is seen with Vijay, Sara asks her, “Do you like Vijay?” The video also brings back the moment when Sara talks about her ex before the ladies dive into a rapid-fire game.

Perhaps making a reference about the Kartik in the room, Karan asked Sara to list ‘one reason why your ex is your ex,” and Sara replied, “Because he’s everyone’s ex.” Janhvi almost fell off the couch.

Koffee With Karan 7 streams every Thursday at 7pm on Disney + Hotstar.