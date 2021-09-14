Four Civilians Injured In Grenade Attack By Terrorists In J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: At least four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the reports, the terrorists hurled the grenade towards a vehicle of security forces as they were travelling through Pulwama Chowk. However, it exploded on the roadside and injured at least four civilians.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off.

Notably, three people, including two women, were injured in a grenade attack in the Chanapora area of Srinagar.

On Monday, security forces detected and defused six grenades planted by terrorists on the busy Parimpira-Panthachowk axis of National Highway 44.