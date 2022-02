New Delhi: Professional wrestler and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dalip Singh Rana, better known as The Great Khali, joined the BJP on Thursday.

Khali reached the BJP headquarters in Delhi earlier in the day and was welcomed into the party fold in an induction ceremony at 1 pm.

“With The Great Khali joining us, it will be a source of inspiration to youth as well as other people of the country,” said Union Minister and senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh.