Tiger Cub Falls Ill At Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar: The health condition of a 10-month-old tiger cub has been a cause of concern for the authorities of Nandankanan Zoo.

According to reports, the tiger cub, identified as Rocky has fallen critically ill in the Zoo and is being treated by a Nandankanan veterinarian under the guidance of OUAT expert Dr. Niranjan Sahu.

Reportedly, he has been suffering from diarrhea and fever due to which she is being treated with saline and antibiotics, added reports.

According to a blood test report, Rocky’s body was infected with the Canine parvovirus.

Currently, he has been removed from enclosure No. 32 and shifted to a veterinary center for further treatment.