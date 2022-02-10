Kanye West drops pics with Kim Kardashian and children; KKW mogul says ‘Your dad’s the best’

New York: Kanye West reminisced about happy family time he had with his estranged wife and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian and their children. Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, the rapper, 44, posted a collage of pictures in which Kardashian can be seen playing along with their children. West, who shares children — 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm — with Kardashian, wrote the caption, “God Please bring our family back together.”

On the other hand, In a new sit down with Vogue, Kim Kardashian shared all about her co-parenting approach after the recent split between her and her husband Kanye West. The KKW mogul also opened up about supporting her estranged husband Ye in his role as a father amidst a very messy dissolution of their marriage.

During the interview, the Kardashian sister disclosed her approach towards being a healthy co-parent and said, “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” The KUWTK alum went on and added, “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.” Kim has proved with her action in the recent light of events with the Donda rappers inappropriate online behaviour that she stands clear where her priorities lie as a co-parent.