Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar Quits Congress

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar today resigned from Congress.

The senior leader, in a resignation letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, wrote: “Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national cause outside the party fold.”

“I am accordingly quitting the Party after a long association of 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the dignitarian promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters.

While paying my respectful regards, I thank you for the consideration extended to me in the past and wish you good health in the years ahead,” he added.

Kumar, a veteran Congressman, is the first senior UPA cabinet minister to leave the Congress post its debilitating Lok Sabha election defeat in 2019.

The Congress has seen a string of exits by leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, R P N Singh. , Sushmita Dev, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Laliteshpati Tripathi.

Two other veterans, former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, recently parted ways with the party.

