World Famous Joranda Mela Kicks Off In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The famous Joranda Mela, also known as Magha Mela, kicked off at Mahima Gadi, the seat of Mahima sect, amidst strict Covid guidelines here on Tuesday.

Numerous Mahima Sadhus, devotees, monks, and pilgrims have congregated from across the state to worship Mahima Gosain’s Samadhi Pitha (shrine) in Sunya Mandir (temple).

Reportedly, the fair is going to be held for only two days instead of a week. The sadhus have restricted the festival to only performing rituals due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Notably, the Joranda Mela is also known as Prabhu Purnima Utsav and falls on Magha Chaturdashi or Magha Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu calendar month of Magha. This is the 146th Utsav to be celebrated in Joranda Gadi (Joranda Temple).