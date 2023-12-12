First Time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma is BJP’s Rajasthan Chief Minister Choice

Jaipur: The suspense over the chief ministerial face finally ended as the BJP announced Bhajanlal Sharma will hold the coveted post in Rajasthan. The announcement comes after a crucial legislature party meeting on Tuesday.

Among the frontrunners for the top post were former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Earlier in the day, BJP state general secretary and MLA Bhajanlal Sharma said the key huddle would take place at the BJP headquarters.

BJP central observer Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and two co-observers — national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde were present in the meeting.

Notably, several BJP MLAs had called on former chief minister Raje in recent days amid speculations that the party may choose a non-popular face for the post. However, as per news agency PTI, the party leaders, including Rajendra Rathore, who lost the elections, said there is no tradition of ‘show of strength’ in the saffron party.