‘Fighter’ Packs Solid Punch On Day 1, Registered Opening Of 24.60 Cr. At Box Office!

As the audience has been eagerly awaiting the release of India’s biggest aerial action drama Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, it finally landed in the theatres across the nation yesterday. Having arrived with loads of adrenaline-pumping action, goosebumps-worthy BGM, sizzling chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and a sheer fervour of patriotism, the film has opened up on a high note and collected 24.60 Cr. on day 1.

Fighter has set its strong feet at the box office from day one. Released on the eve of Republic Day, the film collected 24.60 Cr. on day 1, Thursday. Remarkably, the film was released on the working day and went on to register a phenomenal opening at the box office which is a good sign for its growth in the coming days. The film received amazing reviews and positive word of mouth and maintained growth throughout the day. The film scripted an incremental graph and saw a big jump in the evening shows. But, as the next day is a holiday, Friday is going to be a big day for Fighter. Well, as this is just the beginning, the film will surely grab its strong presence in the coming days as what lies ahead is a long weekend.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theatres on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.