Farzi, Millionaire Delivery Boy to The Romantics; Series Perfect for Your Upcoming Holiday Season Binge

While many are jetting off for Christmas and New Year holiday getaways, if you find yourself in the “stuck-at-home” club, fret not! We’ve got your back with a curated list of binge-worthy series to turn your solo holiday into a memorable entertainment extravaganza. Whether you’re nestled with family or enjoying some me-time, these web and audio series across diverse genres promise to keep you hooked and your holiday spirits high.

From gripping crime dramas to heartwarming comedies, our list has something for everyone. So, grab your snacks, cozy up, and let the holiday binge-sesh begin! Because who needs a tropical beach when you’ve got the perfect series to escape into?

Farzi

“Farzi” on Prime Video is a must-add to your holiday binge list, seamlessly blending dark comedy and gripping crime elements. Join Sunny, an artist disillusioned by income inequality, as he delves into the world of counterfeit money with his friend Firoz. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and a talented ensemble, the series unfolds the challenges they face from both a gangster and a cop. Co-created by Raj & DK, “Farzi” goes beyond counterfeiting, exploring the complexities of human nature and reshaping the meaning of “fake.” With its captivating storyline and an impressive cast, the show ensures a fascinating expedition that brings a distinctive flair to your holiday viewing.

Millionaire Delivery Boy

Indulge in the compelling audio series “Millionaire Delivery Boy” on Pocket FM, a must-listen for the holiday season. Witness the extraordinary journey of a young man, transitioning from struggles to a sudden windfall of 50 Crore in his bank account. However, this isn’t a typical rags-to-riches tale. A mysterious benefactor pulls the strings, weaving an intricate web of control and intrigue. As our hero grapples with newfound wealth, he embarks on a thrilling quest to unveil the mastermind behind his incredible fortune. Packed with twists and turns, this series promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. Don’t miss the suspense and inspiration—tune in to “Millionaire Delivery Boy,” exclusively on Pocket FM.

Asur 2

“Asur 2” is a riveting blend of psychological intrigue and crime thrills. Set against the enchanting backdrop of Varanasi, the series tracks the journey of Nikhil Nair, a forensic expert turned teacher, who returns to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Joining forces with his mentor, Dhananjay Rajpoot, they become embroiled in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game with a ruthless serial killer. Produced by Bombay Fables, the second season ensures a captivating narrative that will keep you at the edge of your seat. If you’re seeking a compelling mix of mystery and psychological twists, “Asur 2” stands out as the ideal choice for your holiday binge on Jio Cinema.

The Romantics

Delve into a holiday season essential on Netflix, “The Romantics,” a heartwarming journey spanning 50 years of Yash Raj Films. Explore the legacy crafted by visionaries Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra, the architects behind Bollywood’s iconic romantic narratives. This four-part documentary series unveils unseen footage and exclusive stories narrated by legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of timeless cinema, experiencing the profound impact of Yash Raj Films. Whether you’re a Bollywood aficionado or simply in search of captivating storytelling, “The Romantics” guarantees a delightful celebration of love, cinema, and the festive spirit.

Ayushmaan Bhava

Embrace the holiday spirit with Pocket FM’s audio series “Ayushmaan Bhava,” a captivating tale set in the picturesque Himalayan hills. Follow the adventurous and whimsical journey of a boy yearning for immortality, navigating a quirky world filled with comical characters, high stakes, and thrilling action set pieces. This coming-of-age story revolves around a lean, smart teenager without parents, who transforms into a courageous warrior during his solitary expedition. “Ayushmaan Bhava” unfolds as a quest for immortality in a world where everyone is eternal—a narrative of self-discovery, forging new friendships, and standing strong during challenges. Immerse yourself in this fantastical world, where lighthearted storytelling seamlessly blends with substantial themes, offering a delightful holiday binge suitable for young adults and parents alike.

Scam 2003

This holiday season, delve into the captivating tale of deceit and suspense with “Scam 2003: The Telgi Story” on SonyLIV. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and co-directed by Hansal Mehta, this Indian financial thriller serves as the second instalment in the Scam franchise. Unfolding the true story of Abdul Karim Telgi’s stamp paper counterfeiting, the narrative is based on Sanjay Singh’s book. It explores Telgi’s dramatic ascent and subsequent arrest in the staggering 30,000 crore stamp paper scam that sent shockwaves across the nation. The series features an ensemble cast of Gagan Dev Riar, supported by an ensemble cast featuring Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav, and Shaad Randhawa in pivotal roles. If you are drawn to true stories of scandal and intrigue, “Scam 2003” is a must-watch, promising an enthralling experience during the festive season.

Tooth Pari : When Love Bites

Elevate your holiday binge-watching with “Tooth Pari: When Love Bites” on Netflix, a romantic comedy horror fantasy series featuring Shantanu Maheshwari, Tanya Maniktala, Revathi, Tillotama Shome, Sikandar Kher, and Adil Hussain. The story of “Tooth Pari: When Love Bites” centres on a disobedient vampire with a broken tooth who falls in love with a reserved dentist on the streets of Kolkata. As the duo falls in love, this results in a clash of worlds.Immerse yourself in this distinctive fusion of romance, comedy, and horror, promising a festive binge adorned with love bites and supernatural turns.

The Night Manager 2

“The Night Manager 2” on Disney+Hotstar promises an immersive blend of allure and tension. A reimagining of the acclaimed British series, it stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala, delivering captivating performances. The story revolves around Shaan Sengupta, an ex-soldier who assumes a new identity to dismantle a formidable arms dealer’s empire of war. As the narrative unfolds, additional characters heighten the danger, creating a suspenseful roller-coaster ride. With an exceptional supporting cast, including Tillotama Shome and Saswata Chatterjee, the crime thriller guarantees an enthralling experience. Whether credited to Sandeep Modi’s direction or the stellar performances of the cast, “The Night Manager 2” ensures a holiday binge filled with drama, suspense, and compelling storytelling—a must-watch without a dull moment.

Happy Family: Conditions Apply

Embark on a delightful holiday binge with “Happy Family: Conditions Apply,” a comedy family series on Prime Video featuring Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, and Ayesha Jhulka. This series revolves around the lives of the Dholakias spanning four generations, showcasing the dysfunctional yet endearing blend of traditional and modern values. The Dholakias, renowned for their high-spirited personalities and unique idiosyncrasies, find themselves in hilarious and quirky situations. If you’re in the mood for heartwarming humor and festive cheer, “Happy Family” is a must-watch, promising a laughter-filled experience.

Half CA

Add a touch of drama to your holiday binge list with “Half CA” on Amazon miniTV. This Indian Hindi-language romantic drama series, produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), boasts a cast including Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Anmol Kajani, Prit Kamani, and Rohan Joshi. Set against the backdrop of the challenges faced by Chartered Accountancy students in India, the series delves into the struggles, aspirations, and intricate lives of these students as they navigate the demanding journey to become a Chartered Accountant. If you’re in the mood for a captivating and relatable narrative that combines romance and drama, “Half CA” promises to be a compelling addition to your holiday lineup.