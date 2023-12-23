Andhra Pradesh: Bus Collides With Tractor, Four Dead

Andhra Pradesh: Four persons were killed in a collision between a private bus and a tractor on National Highway 44 in Ananthapuramu district in Andra Pradesh on Saturday.

The deceased were the residents of Gooty mandal in Ananthapuramu district.

According to reports, the mishap occurred when the bus collided with a tractor carrying bags of rice flour on the highway. As a result, four persons lost their lives. The collision was so severe that the front of the bus was entirely demolished and bags of rice flour were strewn across the road.

The dead bodies were transferred to the government hospital for post-mortem, police said.