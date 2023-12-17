Farmer Kills Self Over Crop Loss In Bolangir

Titlagarh: Distressed over crop loss, a farmer committed suicide by consuming poison in Bolangir district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Chamru Bagh of Bineikela village under Titlagarh Tehsil in the district. He breathed his last during treatment at the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir.

As per reports, the unseasonal rains led to crop loss in that area. Chamru could not bear the loss and consumed poison yesterday. He was rushed to the hospital immediately. There, he died while undergoing treatment. Family sources said Chamru was mentally stressed following crop loss on his land.