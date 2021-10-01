Fairphone 4 With Snapdragon 750G Soc Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Fairphone 4 has been launched as the company’s newest smartphone on Thursday. The company claimed it to be the most sustainable smartphone to date. It has a 6.3-inch Full HD + IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of onboard storage.

Price And Availability

The Fairphone 4 is priced at 579 euros (approx. 49,800 rupees) for the version with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB onboard storage. While the variant with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage costs 649 euros (approx. 55,845 rupees). The smartphone will begin shipping on October 25th and can be purchased from the Fairphone website. The basic variant is only offered in a gray color option, while the other variant is offered in the color options green, gray and speckled green. Fairphone will also offer the smartphone with a 5 year guarantee.

Fairphone 4 Specifications, Features

Talking about the specification, Fairphone 4 comes with dual SIM (Nano + eSIM) Fairphone 4 runs with Android 11 from the factory. Fairphone mentions that the smartphone will receive two major Android and software updates by the end of 2025. It has a 6.3-inch Full HD + (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) IPS LCD display with Pixelworks technology, an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a pixel density of 410 ppi. It is powered by a Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC with an Adreno 619 GPU paired with up to 8 GB of RAM. It has up to 256 GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 2 TB).

In terms of optics, the Fairphone 4 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor from Sony IMX582 with a lens with f / 1.6 aperture and up to 8x digital zoom. The other sensor is a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f / 2.2 aperture and a 120-degree angle. Selfies and videos are processed by a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with HDR support, a lens with an aperture of f / 2.2, and up to 8x digital zoom.

The Fairphone 4’s connectivity options include dual-band WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and display port support. Onboard sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and an e-compass.

The Fairphone 4 has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It contains a replaceable 3,905 mAh battery with 30 W fast charging support. It measures 162 x 75.5 x 10.5 mm and weighs 225 grams. Fairphone also mentions that the smartphone was drop-tested to the MIL810G standard.