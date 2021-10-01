PM To Launch Jal Jeevan Mission App And Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis/ Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSC) on Jal Jeevan Mission on 2nd October 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

Prime Minister will launch the Jal Jeevan Mission App for improving awareness among stakeholders and for greater transparency and accountability of schemes under the Mission.

Prime Minister will also launch Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh, where any individual, institution, corporate, or philanthropist, be it in India or abroad, can contribute to help provide tap water connection in every rural household, school, anganwadi centre, ashramshala, and other public institutions.

Nation-wide Gram Sabhas on Jal Jeevan Mission will also take place during the day. The Gram Sabhas will discuss planning and management of village water supply systems and also work towards long-term water security.