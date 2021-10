Rayagada: Bodies of two youths were recovered from a field near the Lift Irrigation office on Padmapur road in Gunupur of Rayagada district.

The identities of the deceased persons were not known immediately.

According to sources, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the bodies and informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. The cops have also recovered a bike on the spot.