Ex-J&K MLC TS Wazir Found Dead In Delhi Flat, Probe On

New Delhi: Former member of Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Council and National Conference (NC) leader Trilochan Singh Wazir was found dead in a flat in Basai Darapur area of west Delhi on Thursday morning.

The 67-year-old’s decomposed body was identified by one of his acquaintance.

Police have initiated an investigation into the reasons behind his death.

According to reports, Wazir had recently taken part in a meeting of the NC that was held in Jammu. Wazir was president of Jammu & Kashmir Transporters Welfare Forum (TWF) and a popular leader.