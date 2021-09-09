Mentally Challenged Youth
Mentally Challenged Youth Grabs Live Wire At Rambha Rly Station, Critical

Berhampur: A mentally challenged youth was critically injured as he touched a live wire over a goods train at Rambha Railway Station in Ganjam district on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the victim climbed the goods train stationed at Rambha Railway Station and caught hold of a live wire running over the train. Following which he sustained severe burn injuries.

Later, he was rescued by the railway staff and rushed to a nearby hospital.

