Mentally Challenged Youth Grabs Live Wire At Rambha Rly Station, Critical
Berhampur: A mentally challenged youth was critically injured as he touched a live wire over a goods train at Rambha Railway Station in Ganjam district on Wednesday evening.
According to reports, the victim climbed the goods train stationed at Rambha Railway Station and caught hold of a live wire running over the train. Following which he sustained severe burn injuries.
Later, he was rescued by the railway staff and rushed to a nearby hospital.