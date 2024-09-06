New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the High Commissioners/Ambassadors of five nations at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (September 6, 2024).

Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Mr Anthony Makabo, High Commissioner of Solomon Islands

2. H.E. Mr Kane Amandus, High Commissioner of the Republic of Nauru

3. H.E. Mr Antonio Enrico Bartoli, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy

4. H.E. Mr Benedikt Hoskuldsson, Ambassador of Iceland

5. H.E. Mr Reuven Azar, Ambassador of the State of Israel