Elderly man critically injured in monkey attack in Pattamundai

Pattamundai: An elderly person sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a wild monkey at Sandhapali village under Pattamundai police station limits in Kendrapara district on Friday.

According to sources, the elderly man, identified as Prabhat Behera (72), was offering prayers at a temple near the canal while going to Pattamundai market when the monkey attacked him this morning.

Some locals rescued Behera and rushed him to the Pattamundai Hospital for treatment. The elderly man sustained severe injuries on his stomach and different parts of his body after being mauled by the monkey.

Two days ago, a pack of monkeys attacked a man in the same village injuring him critically. Locals alleged that the monkey menace has become frequent in the village and monkeys have bitten several persons in the last few days, but the forest department is yet to take any steps.

The incidence of monkey attacks in Pattamundai Block and Town area is on the rise. Due to the monkey menace, women, the elderly and children feel afraid while going out of their homes. Also, farmers are suffering from crop loss due to the menacing monkeys.

On being asked, locals stated that wild monkeys are wreaking havoc in the block and urban areas as they come in large packs destroying crops and damaging houses.

As the people are in a panic in the locality for the monkey attacks, locals have demanded that the Kendrapada district administration and Rajnagar forest department should resolve it at the earliest.