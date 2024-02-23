ED Raids Shahjahan Sheikh’s Properties

Kolkata: Sandeshkhali, which has been in the news for recent protests over sexual abuse, saw fresh protests on Friday as enraged locals set fire to properties belonging to TMC leaders accused of harassing women and forcible land grabbing in the area.

The locals, armed with sticks set ablaze thatched structures in the Belmajur area of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, venting their fury against the elusive TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother Siraj.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residences of businessmen allegedly associated with absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with an old case of fraudulent land grab.

Raids and search operations were started by the ED early Friday morning at five different places in and around the city including Howrah, Bijoygarh and Birati, officials said. The raids were in connection with an old case of fraudulent land grab against Shajahan Sheikh and his associates. This is the fourth summon issued by the ED to Shajahan who has skipped all the previous three summons.

West Bengal BJP MP and State General Secretary Locket Chatterjee was detained by Police while on her way to Sandeshkhali. The BJP team, led by Locket Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul, both general secretaries of the party’s state unit, were stopped by the police, citing prohibitory orders